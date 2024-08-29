Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 88,296 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.1 %

FCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 8,610,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,327,444. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

