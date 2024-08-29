Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HCOW)

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1732 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HCOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.73.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

