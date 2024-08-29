Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HCOW)

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1732 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HCOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 1,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $28.73.
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.