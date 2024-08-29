Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $19.44

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

GTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,991 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

