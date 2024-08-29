AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 500 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $116,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppFolio Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.88. 10,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,556. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $234.09.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.