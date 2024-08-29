Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $21.64.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.