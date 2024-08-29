Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $21.64.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
