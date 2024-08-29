ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARBB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
