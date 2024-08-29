ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

