Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.57 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $14,932,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 726,685 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $4,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

