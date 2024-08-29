Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

