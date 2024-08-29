Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 66,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIT

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

The company has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 15.52.

(Get Free Report)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.