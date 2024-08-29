Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 66,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.40 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIT
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.