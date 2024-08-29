Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,397 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,987 shares of company stock worth $17,535,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.28. 3,810,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.