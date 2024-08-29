Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 30,297 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.15. 10,666,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,923,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

