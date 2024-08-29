Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,271 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,517,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,482. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

