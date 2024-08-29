Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,456 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 548,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,105. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

