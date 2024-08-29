Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $894.87. The stock had a trading volume of 417,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,786. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $898.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $834.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.