Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,408 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.57. 18,570,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,354,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

