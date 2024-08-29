Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 77 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $523.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.45 and a 200-day moving average of $570.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
