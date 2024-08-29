Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 831 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.64. 1,651,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,784. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

