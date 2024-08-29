Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,283,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487,094. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.