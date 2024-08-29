Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 141.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $795.75. The stock had a trading volume of 805,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,071. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $803.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.81.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

