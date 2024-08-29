Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,612 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.86. 2,378,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

