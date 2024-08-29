Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.80. 1,941,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,469. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

