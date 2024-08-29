Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,063 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,941. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

