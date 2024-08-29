Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $772,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $17,681,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $17,450,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $15,072,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

CPRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,677. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

