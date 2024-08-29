Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.49. 53,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

