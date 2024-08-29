Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $2.10 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $95.30. 1,213,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

