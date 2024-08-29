Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Newmont by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 74,304 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.