Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,772 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after buying an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after buying an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,249. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.