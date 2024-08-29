Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 375 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.3% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,740,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

