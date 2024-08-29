Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 785,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

