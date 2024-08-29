ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 4.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.59 and last traded at $131.31. 3,094,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,326,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

