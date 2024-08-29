Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARMP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

