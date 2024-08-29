Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
ARESF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
