Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

ARESF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

