Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Price Target to $0.95

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.60 to $0.95 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $0.95 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.33. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,720.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

