Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 767 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 763 ($10.06). 86,954 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 762 ($10.05).

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 800.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30. The stock has a market cap of £610.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.