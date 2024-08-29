Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 3.5 %
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
