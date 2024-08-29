ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $911.31 and last traded at $908.22. Approximately 375,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,216,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

