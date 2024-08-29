Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $228.17

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.17 and last traded at $228.17, with a volume of 58804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $201.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $993,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.