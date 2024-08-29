ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 50,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

