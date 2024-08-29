Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,833 shares.The stock last traded at $32.72 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

