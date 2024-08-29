Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,833 shares.The stock last traded at $32.72 and had previously closed at $32.72.
Associated Capital Group Trading Down 1.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $691.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.89.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Capital Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.