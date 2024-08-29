Assura Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Assura stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 41.34 ($0.55). 9,625,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,562. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,216.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Assura news, insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,689.54 ($25,965.37). In related news, insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,965.37). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($123,808.89). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

