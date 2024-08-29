ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Down 1.6%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

