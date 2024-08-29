Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ATLCP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 3,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,574. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

