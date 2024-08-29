Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,356 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. 5,087,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.