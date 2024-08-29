Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $400.00

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 425.50 ($5.61), with a volume of 3612583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 ($7.38) to GBX 549 ($7.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Auction Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a GBX 540 ($7.12) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.36) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £518.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5,275.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

