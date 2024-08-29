Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Short Interest Update

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 790,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 50.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AUGX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 384,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Augmedix has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.25.
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
