Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.180-8.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.18-8.31 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.23. 2,220,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.