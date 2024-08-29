Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.180-8.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.18-8.31 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.23. 2,220,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

