Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.18-8.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.180-8.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.17.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

