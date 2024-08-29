AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 114.8% in August

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 138,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
