B. Riley Boosts Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $6.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,922.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock worth $79,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

