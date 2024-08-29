Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 201,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. The company has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $550.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
